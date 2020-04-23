Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,234,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,194.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.64. The firm has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.