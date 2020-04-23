Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.03

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $5.95. Extendicare shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 479,781 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $540.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.