Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

