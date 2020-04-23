Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.