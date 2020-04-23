Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

