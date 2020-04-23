Financial Contrast: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) & Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 25.03% 20.01% 5.74% Protective Insurance 1.48% -0.78% -0.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerisafe and Protective Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $370.37 million 3.17 $92.69 million $4.60 13.22 Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.41 $7.35 million N/A N/A

Amerisafe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protective Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amerisafe and Protective Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 1 3 0 2.75 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerisafe currently has a consensus target price of $79.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Amerisafe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amerisafe pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Amerisafe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Protective Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amerisafe beats Protective Insurance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

