FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Scientific Digital Imaging stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.61.

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

