First Bancorp (FBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

