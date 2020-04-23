First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

