Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $3.43. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,267,143 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial set a C$4.40 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.24 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$91.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

