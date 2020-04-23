Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security has set its FY20 guidance at $3.83-4.03 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FBHS opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

