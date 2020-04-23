Forward Air (FWRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Forward Air has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.58-0.62 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.58-0.62 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

