Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.65. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands.

FEIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 103,747 shares of company stock worth $866,640 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

