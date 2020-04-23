FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Reduced by William Blair

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.80. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 177.93% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

NYSE LII opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lennox International by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lennox International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.