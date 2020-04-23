Galliford Try’s (GFRD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 118.84 ($1.56) on Thursday. Galliford Try has a 52-week low of GBX 52.65 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 201.40 ($2.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1.27.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.