Gemfields (LON:GEM) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Gemfields (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:GEM opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. Gemfields has a 52-week low of GBX 5.79 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 654 ($8.60).

About Gemfields

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

