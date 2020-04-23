Generac (GNRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNRC stock opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. Generac has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

