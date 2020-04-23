General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

