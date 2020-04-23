General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Reduced by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 63,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 473,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 150,761 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

GE opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.