Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 5,427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36,973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 48,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 165,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

