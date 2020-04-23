Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Giga-tronics, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.44. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3,085 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Giga-tronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 71.38% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Giga-tronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

