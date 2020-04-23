Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.68 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $22.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.11 billion to $22.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

