GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.01. GLI Finance shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on GLI Finance from GBX 6.20 ($0.08) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.31.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

