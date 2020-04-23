Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,122,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $10,965,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 189,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $7,262,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.