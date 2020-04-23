Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $790.64

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $790.64 and traded as low as $512.50. Grafton Group shares last traded at $516.50, with a volume of 1,485,230 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 826 ($10.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 580.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 790.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 1,200 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £10,296 ($13,543.80).

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

