Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.21

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.21 and traded as low as $46.04. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 16,390 shares traded.

Separately, Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on Griffin Mining from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.21.

In other news, insider Adam Usdan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

