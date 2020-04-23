Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.26. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

