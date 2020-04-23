H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $181.25

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $181.25 and traded as low as $126.60. H & M Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $128.05, with a volume of 4,187,449 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HM.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 168.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 181.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

