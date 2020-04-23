Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69). Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,674.91 ($22.03).

HL opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.55) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.86. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

