Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HWKN. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $373.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Hawkins by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Hawkins by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in Hawkins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

