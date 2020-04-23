HBT Financial (HBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

HBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110 over the last three months.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

