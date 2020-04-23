Head-To-Head Review: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Liquidity Services (OTCMKTS:LQDT)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for International Monetary Systems and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services $226.52 million 0.71 -$19.26 million ($0.22) -21.59

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidity Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services -8.75% -7.44% -4.70%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.