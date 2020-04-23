Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after buying an additional 226,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after buying an additional 210,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

