Hilltop (HTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.