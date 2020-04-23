Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hologic were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

