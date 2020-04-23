Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.77-3.07 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

