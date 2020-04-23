IDACORP (IDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. IDACORP has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE IDA opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.47. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.