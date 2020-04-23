IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $3.48. IKONICS shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.