Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.80-7.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $311.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.74. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

