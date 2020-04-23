Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372,406.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $311.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.