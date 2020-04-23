Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers. It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide. Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDCBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

IDCBY stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.