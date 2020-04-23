Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

