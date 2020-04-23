Infosys Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

