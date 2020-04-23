Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ peers have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.48% -9.55% 1.86% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors 76 121 105 2 2.11

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion $6.23 million 3.90 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 4.16

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

