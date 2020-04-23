Insmed (INSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSM. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

