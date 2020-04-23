Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Intel stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.