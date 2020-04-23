InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IHG. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IHG opened at $42.74 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

