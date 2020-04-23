International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. International Money Express has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

