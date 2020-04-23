Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $210.97 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

