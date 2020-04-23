Investors Buy High Volume of PG&E Call Options (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 152,782 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 36,376 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,386.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCG. ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

PCG stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($13.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

